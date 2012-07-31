* To be operating partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
July 31 General Electric Co Vice Chairman
John Krenicki will join Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at the end of
the year, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.
Krenicki will serve as an operating partner at Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice, a role where he will work on boosting growth at
businesses the firm invests in. He will be joining a company
that counts former GE CEO Jack Welch and current GE director and
former Procter & Gamble Co CEO Alan Lafley as top
advisers.
The pioneering private equity firm had a change at the top
this year when founder Joe Rice stepped down at age 80, turning
the reins over to Chief Executive Donald Gogel.
GE said earlier this month it planned to break its energy
business into three stand-alone units later this year and that
Krenicki, who headed the combined business, would be leaving the
company at the end of 2012.
Krenicki, 50, is a 29-year veteran of the largest U.S.
conglomerate and one of just four GE vice chairmen. The others
are Chief Financial Officer Keith Sherin, GE Capital Chief
Executive Mike Neal and John Rice, who serves as CEO of GE
Global Growth and Operations, overseeing the Fairfield,
Connecticut-based company's operations outside the United
States.
Krenicki is not the first departing GE executive to move
into the world of private equity. When Lloyd Trotter, who headed
GE's former Industrial division left the company in 2008 he
founded GenNx360 Capital partners, a New York-based private
equity firm with investments in industrial components makers.