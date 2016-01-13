China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
PARIS Jan 13 General Electric plans to cut 6,500 jobs in Europe over the next two years, including 765 in France, a spokesman for the company in France said on Wednesday.
The spokesman added that GE was sticking to its pledge to create 1,000 net jobs in France in the next three years as part of its recent acquisition of Alstom's energy business.
He said that unions had been informed on Tuesday and that talks would start on Wednesday.
"This is a plan, which could change following discussion with employee representatives," he said. (Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: