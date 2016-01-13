(Adds details of Swiss jobs, background)
PARIS Jan 13 General Electric plans to
cut 6,500 jobs in Europe over the next two years, including 765
in France and 1,300 in Switzerland, the company said on
Wednesday.
A GE spokesman in France said GE was sticking to its pledge
to create 1,000 net jobs in France in the next three years as
part of its acquisition of Alstom's energy business.
He added that the company was looking at job cuts at its
headquarters in Levallois and La Defense, but not at Belfort,
the heart of Alstom's former energy unit.
He said that unions had been informed on Tuesday and that
talks would start on Wednesday. The jobs concerned were mainly
in support functions such as human resources, legal and
communication.
"This is a plan, which could change following discussion
with employee representatives," he said.
He gave no details on which other countries would be hit,
but GE said in a separate statement that it had begun talks with
workers in Switzerland, where 1,300 jobs could be impacted by
the measures.
Those cuts were expected to be in the gas and steam power
businesses, which have experienced a slump in recent years.
GE's takeover of Alstom's energy business - which includes
gas and steam turbines, wind turbines, turbines for hydro dams
and power grids - added about 65,000 employees to GE's workforce
of about 305,000 and significantly expanded GE's reach in the
global market for power generation equipment.
The head of GE's power division said in September the
company would seek to wring out $3 billion in cost savings over
five years from the Alstom acquisition.
(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg, Gwenaelle Barzic
in Paris and John Miller in Zurich; Writing by Geert De Clercq;
Editing by James Regan)