WASHINGTON May 3 General Electric Co has
won U.S. antitrust approval to buy oilfield pump maker Lufkin
Industries Inc, a $2.98 billion deal that will allow GE
to sharply increase its presence in the fast-growing market to
extract oil and natural gas from shale.
The Federal Trade Commission, which works with the Justice
Department to enforce antitrust law, announced the approval on
Friday.
GE said it hoped to close the acquisition, announced April
8, by June.
The deal is GE's first major acquisition since the
conglomerate sold its remaining stake in NBC Universal two
months ago.
GE Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt has spoken recently of
plans to focus more on growth in the energy-rich shale fields of
North Dakota, Texas and elsewhere in the United States.
Lufkin's pumps, also known as artificial lift products, are
commonly seen seesawing back and forth on top of energy wells to
pull oil and natural gas to the surface.