(Corrects paragraph 9 to say the DNB Bank analyst's comments
were made to Reuters and are not from a research note)
By Ankit Ajmera
Jan 15 General Electric Co said it would
sell its appliance business to China's Haier Group for $5.4
billion in cash, another step in its push to sell its non-core
assets and project itself as a technology company.
The deal comes weeks after GE walked away from a deal to
sell the business to Sweden's Electrolux for $3.3
billion, following months of opposition from U.S. antitrust
regulators.
GE said the deal values the appliance business at 10 times
last 12 months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
and amortization (EBITDA). Whirlpool Corp is valued at
7.7 times.
GE shares fell 2.3 percent in premarket trading.
GE said earlier this week it would shift its headquarters to
Boston, a move aimed at lowering its tax bill and tapping talent
in city that is fast becoming a tech hub.
For Haier, the deal means ownership of a century-old
appliance business that makes refrigerators, freezers, clothes
washers and dryers across brands such as Monogram, Café, Profile
and Artistry. The business trails only Whirlpool Corp in
the U.S. white goods market and reported revenue of $5.9 billion
last year.
The deal, Haier's biggest ever, will give a big boost to its
U.S. business, which held less than 5 percent of the market last
year.
The company has been mostly present in the highly
competitive, so-called "value segment" of the U.S. market and
analysts expressed concern about the impact its bigger presence
would have on the pricing dynamics.
"Even if Haier doesn't have a history of dumping prices in
the United States, as for example LG and Samsung
has, this is still an unknown player, a Chinese
player," DNB Bank ASA analyst Christer Magnergard told Reuters.
"(Haier) may have a somewhat different agenda than just
having high profitability in the United States in 2016."
Haier said the transaction includes GE Appliances' 48.4
percent stake in Mabe, a Mexican appliance company that has a
joint venture and a sourcing relationship with the business for
28 years.
The deal will be subject to customary regulatory filings in
China and antitrust approvals in the United States, Mexico and
Argentina, said a person authorized to speak on behalf of
Qingdao Haier Co Ltd, the Haier unit making the purchase.
The deal is also to be approved by shareholders of Qingdao
Haier as well as KKR and Haier Group, who
jointly own 50.8 percent of the company, the person said.
Haier will continue to use the GE Appliances brand and
retain the business's headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky and
its current management team, the companies said.
Goldman Sachs was GE's finiancial adviser and Sidley Austin
LLP was its legal adviser.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma and Sweta Singh in Bangalore,
Matthew Miller in Beijing, Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing
by Savio D'Souza and Sayantani Ghosh)