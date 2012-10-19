BOSTON Oct 19 General Electric Co aims
to close its pending acquisition of $7 billion in bank deposits
from MetLife inc by the end of this year, GE's chief
financial officer said on Friday.
"Our objective is to try to get regulatory approval this
year," CFO Keith Sherin said in an interview after GE reported
third-quarter results. "We don't control that timetable, but
that's still our objective and we're having constructive
discussions around that."
GE, which is the largest U.S. conglomerate, and MetLife
agreed last month to change the structure of their deal, making
it subject to approval by the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency, rather than the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, a move
analysts saw as intended to speed approvals.
GE in December reached an accord to buy the deposits, which
it sees as a way to make its GE Capital finance arm less
dependent on short-term borrowing.