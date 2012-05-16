May 15 General Electric Co on Tuesday reached a deal to buy Australian mining-equipment maker Industrea Ltd and said it was close to finalising a deal to buy privately held U.S. maker of mine equipment as it seeks to boost its presence in a $61 billion industry.

The largest U.S. conglomerate said it had agreed to pay $698.4 million (A$700 million) to buy Australia's Industrea and had signed a binding letter of intent to buy Fairchild International of Glen Lyn, Virginia, for an undisclosed sum.

Since selling a majority stake in NBC Universal media to Comcast Corp early last year, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has stepped up the company's presence in "resource rich" countries, including the oil-rich Middle East.

The two businesses will be folded into GE's transportation unit, which also makes railroad locomotives, stepping up that division's competition with fellow U.S. blue chip Caterpillar Inc.