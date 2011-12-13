A GE logo is seen in a store in Santa Monica, California, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

NEW YORK General Electric Co expects a double-digit increase in 2012 profit on a sales increase of about 5 percent, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told the company's annual outlook meeting in New York.

Immelt forecast core sales growth at GE's industrial business of 5 to 10 percent and said the company was well-positioned for a volatile environment.

"We can manage Europe," Immelt said.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York)