Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
SYDNEY Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate rise later in the day.
NEW YORK General Electric Co expects a double-digit increase in 2012 profit on a sales increase of about 5 percent, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told the company's annual outlook meeting in New York.
Immelt forecast core sales growth at GE's industrial business of 5 to 10 percent and said the company was well-positioned for a volatile environment.
"We can manage Europe," Immelt said.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.