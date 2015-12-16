(Adds comments from CEO, analyst, details about businesses)
By Alwyn Scott and Sudarshan Varadhan
Dec 16 General Electric Co predicted on
Wednesday a double-digit rise in operating earnings in 2016 to
between $1.45 and $1.55 a share and said it would return about
$26 billion to shareholders, sending its stock up sharply.
The new target is up as much as 14.8 percent from 2015
targets of $1.28 to $1.35 a share, and is in line with analyst
estimates of about $1.51 for next year. The company returned $32
billion in 2015.
Sales are expected to rise 2 percent to 4 percent.
GE said it expected double-digit growth in operating profit
at its power and energy management businesses, boosted by the
acquisition of Alstom SA, and single- to double-digit
growth in its aviation division, which makes aircraft engines.
The oil and gas unit, which makes drills compressors and
other equipment, would see a double-digit decline, and
transportation would see a single-digit decline.
The maker of power turbines, aircraft engines, medical
equipment, lighting and other products is going to generate $165
billion in cash from 2016 to 2018, and $30 billion of it has not
yet been allocated.
"It's going to be very intelligently reallocated to generate
shareholder value," Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told investors
in New York on Wednesday.
The presentation contained "no big surprises in the 2016
outlook," RBC analyst Deane Dray wrote in a note. "We expect
investors to consider this to be positive news."
GE shares were up 2.18 percent at $30.98 on the New York
Stock Exchange, the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial
Average, and their highest level since the 2008 financial
crisis.
Immelt said GE did not plan major changes to its portfolio
after announcing a major restructuring last April that has sent
shares up more than 20 percent.
Instead, it will focus on increasing sales and improving
profit margins and cutting costs across its businesses, while
developing more digital industrial products and software.
The company has not "done as good a job as we should be
doing" to reduce costs and improve margins among its suppliers,
Immelt said, and aims to increase GE's gross margins by 50 basis
points, or 100ths of a percentage point, a year.
"We're 300 basis points below what I consider to be best-in-
class performance," Immelt said. "That gives us the headroom to
continue pushing the margin up."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby and Peter Cooney)