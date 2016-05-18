(Adds detail about margin effect of Alstom acquisition)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK May 18 General Electric Co
expects to hit its 2016 earnings targets despite tough
conditions in its oil and gas business, lower industrial margins
and slower revenue growth, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on
Wednesday.
Immelt affirmed the diversified industrial company's target
of $1.45 to $1.55 per share this year in a presentation at the
Electrical Products Group conference in Florida.
But GE's industrial segment profit growth will fall to 5
percent in coming years from a recent annual average of 6
percent, and industrial profit margins will decline to a range
of 14 to 14.5 percent this year from 14.8 percent in 2015, he
said.
Excluding the lower-margin Alstom business GE acquired last
year, GE's industrial profit margins were 15.3 percent in 2015
and are expected to rise to 15.8 percent this year, GE said.
Asked if margins will fall in 2017 when GE ramps up
production of its LEAP aircraft engine with partner Safran SA
of France, Immelt said he expected GE to maintain or
increase aviation business margins during that period.
"I'd be really horribly disappointed," Immelt said. "The
LEAP is a big launch. But you have real adults that are doing
this. They're as good a technical, manufacturing, engineering
team as I've ever seen."
Immelt saw further pressure from low oil and gas prices,
which have depressed sales of GE's prospecting and development
equipment. The market likely will stabilize in 2017 before it
grows again, Immelt said.
But he said he expected "very strong orders" in the second
half of 2016 from other businesses, including power generation,
renewable energy and services.
GE shares were little changed after the presentation, down
11 cents at $29.60.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Richard Chang and Andrew
Hay)