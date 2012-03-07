RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 General Electric Co expects significant revenue growth in Latin America over the coming years, as it sells equipment into pipeline and biofuel projects.

"The Latin American economy is half the size of the U.S. And there is two times the population; that's an important opportunity," said Reinaldo Garcia, who serves as chief executive of the largest U.S. conglomerate's Latin American operations.

"Peru gas is often overlooked, but it represents a $1 billion GE opportunity," Garcia said, referring to Peru's Kuntur pipeline project, at a GE investor briefing in Rio de Janeiro.

The maker of equipment ranging from electric turbines to water treatment equipment sees $5 billion of opportunities in treatment of ethanol production waste water and byproducts.

"People don't realize that half the cars here (in Brazil) run on pure ethanol," Garcia said.

Despite this, the biggest opportunities in Latin America are in oil and natural gas, he said. In Brazil oil output is expected to triple by 2020 to 7.6 million barrels a day, led by GE clients Petrobras, Brazil's state-led oil company, and OGX Petroleo, he said.