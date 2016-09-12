(Adds quotes and details on partnership)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 General Electric Co is
partnering with Mexican national power company CFE to help
improve the efficiency of its electrical system, the leader of
GE's power business said on Monday.
Under a two-year agreement, GE will provide software and
data analysis to CFE, Steve Bolze, chief executive officer of GE
Power, said in an interview.
GE is making a broad push to use digital technology to
reduce running costs of large industrial equipment, from
generators and power grids to jet engines and medical devices.
Through software and analytics, "we're getting better
performance out the assets for customers than the day they
shipped" from factories, Bolze said.
"By working very closely with (CFE) over the next two years,
we can help them do that," he said.
CFE General Director Jaime Hernandez said in a statement
that the partnership would help CFE reduce the cost and increase
the reliability of power throughout Mexico.
Bolze and Hernandez did not provide specific projections for
CFE savings or terms of the agreement.
GE estimates there is potential for $1.3 trillion in savings
to the power industry over the next decade.
Mexico's 2013 energy reform ended decades-long oil and
electricity monopolies enjoyed by the country's two state-owned
energy companies Pemex and CFE.
