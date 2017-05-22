BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 General Electric Co is being investigated by the European Union for providing misleading information during a merger review, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the case.
The European Commission was reviewing whether GE misled EU officials reviewing a deal to buy LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based maker of rotor blades, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2qGUff5)
GE said in October it would buy LM Wind Power from private equity firm Doughty Hanson for $1.65 billion, as it looks to capture a bigger share of the fast-growing renewable energy market. The EU had cleared the deal in March.
GE was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd