* Key milestone for GE's fastest-growing division
* Locomotive does not rely on urea additive
* GE says confident will win EPA approval for technology
Aug 24 General Electric Co on Friday
plans to unveil a new generation of railroad locomotive that
will meet strict U.S. emission standards set to take effect in
2015.
The new Evolution locomotive keeps the largest U.S.
conglomerate a step ahead of rival Caterpillar Inc's
Electro-Motive Diesel train unit and will allow railroads to
meet emission standards without adding another fluid to the list
of chemicals needed to maintain trains, GE officials contend.
The locomotive aims to meet a new U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency standard that will require a 76 percent
reduction in diesel engines' emissions of nitrogen oxide, a
pollutant associated with asthma, as well as limiting particle
emissions, without using the additive urea.
In going without urea, GE is using a different technology
than makers of heavy trucks have chosen. Navistar International
Corp last month backed off from its effort to develop a
compliant urea-free engine after extensive delays in its efforts
to win EPA approval, saying it would begin buying engines made
by Cummins Inc that use urea -- the same technology its
rivals have adopted.
GE officials said they are confident their locomotive will
meet the new emission standards -- a critical step to keep the
company's fastest-growing division on track. Through the first
six months of 2012, profits at the rail division rose 53 percent
to $514 million on a 33 percent rise in sales to $2.84 billion.
"We've spent a lot of time with the EPA as we've gone
through this," said Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of GE's
Transportation arm, which makes locomotives. "We're very
confident that with our global research center, with the amount
of testing we've done, that we've got a solution that works."
The company has invested $600 million in the locomotive.
TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
GE's approach works by carefully managing the engine's
temperature -- hitting a point hot enough to limit the amount of
the greenhouse gas nitrogen oxide produced by burning diesel
fuel, but not getting so hot as to cause a dramatic rise in
output of particulate matter that contributes to air pollution.
Finding a way to meet the standards without using urea was a
higher priority for railroads than truckers, said Rob McKeel,
general manager of GE's global locomotive operations.
"Our customers didn't want to go that way because of the
infrastructure investment that would be required for such a
fixed network. They can't do like trucks and just turn left,"
into a service station if it needs urea, McKeel said.
The engines GE has tested in labs so far have all met the
EPA's numeric targets, McKeel said. The company will not submit
a locomotive for EPA approval until it has tested them in actual
use -- a step it plans to take over the next two years, as it
plans to ship 30 locomotives to the largest U.S. railroads to
test in a variety of load and climactic conditions.
While the company has not yet secured commitments, it aims
to conduct tests with all the largest U.S. railroads, McKeel
said. That group includes Berkshire Hathaway Inc 's
BNSF, Union Pacific Corp, CSX Corp and Norfolk
Southern.
GE is not the only company working on the Tier 4 standards
-- Union Pacific said on Wednesday that the railroad and
Caterpillar's rail arm had developed an experimental locomotive
it would use in California to test varying technological
approaches to meeting the upcoming tighter emissions standard.
