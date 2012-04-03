April 3 Moody's on Tuesday said it had
downgraded the ratings of conglomerate General Electric Co
by one notch to Aa2 and the ratings of its finance unit
General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC) by a notch to A1.
Moody's affirmed the Prime-1 ratings of both companies and
said the rating outlook for both was now stable. The move
concludes a review begun on March 19.
"The downgrades result from the implementation of Moody's
revised global rating methodology for finance companies, and
reflect in particular the impact of GECC's higher risk profile
on GE," the agency said in a statement.
Moody's added that, while GECC had improved its liquidity
and capital levels since the credit crisis, there remained
material risks associated with the firm's funding model.