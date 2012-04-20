U.S. President Barack Obama (C) passes a turbine as he tours General Electric's birthplace in Schenectady, New York, January 21, 2011. Flanking Obama are GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt (L) and plant manager Kevin Sharkey. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

General Electric Co (GE.N) reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations, helped by strong sales of jet engines and energy equipment, as well as profit growth at its finance arm.

The largest U.S. conglomerate on Friday reported net income of $3.03 billion, or 29 cents per share, compared with $3.43 billion, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. The results include a $200 million charge for an Irish mortgage operations exit.

Factoring out one-time items, earnings came to 34 cents per share, topping analysts' average forecast of 33 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"It's a really strong quarter," said Perry Adams, senior vice president at Huntington Wealth Advisors in Traverse City, Michigan. "What was most impressive was organic growth. Segment profits were up 14 percent and 11 percent of that was from organic growth, just a really solid quarter."

