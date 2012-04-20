April 20 General Electric Co posted an 11.6 percent decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by a charge for the company's exit of its Irish mortgage business, despite earnings growth across most of its businesses.

The largest U.S. conglomerate on Friday reported net income of $3.03 billion, or 29 cents per share, compared with $3.43 billion, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. The results include a $200 million charge for the Irish mortgage exit.