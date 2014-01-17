Jan 17 General Electric Co posted a rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, helped by strength in its businesses selling oil pumps and gas turbines.

The U.S. conglomerate said net earnings rose to $4.2 billion, or 41 cents per share, from $4.01 billion, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)