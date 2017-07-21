GE revenue falls 12 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly revenue as weakness in its energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders fell to $1.34 billion in the second quarter ended June. 30 from $3.30 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 15 cents from 36 cents, the company said. [invent.ge/2uhkafr ]

GE's energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.

Total revenue fell to $29.56 billion from $33.49 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)