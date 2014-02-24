By Ernest Scheyder
Feb 24 General Electric Co plans to
intensify research focusing on complex energy projects such as
waterless fracking and gas turbine efficiency by earmarking an
additional $10 billion through 2020 for its "ecoimagination"
budget.
The commitment, which represents roughly two years' research
spending for the manufacturing giant, comes as General Electric
responds to new opportunities created by the U.S. energy boom.
"The reserves are here. The potential is here," Chief
Executive Jeff Immelt said on Monday, describing how new
drilling technologies have unlocked vast oil and gas reserves.
Energy companies need help reaching fossil fuels but also
bringing them to markets and GE can offer that know-how, the
executive said.
"There's just technical intensity that is going into these
industries," he said at a Bloomberg energy event in Washington.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has revolutionized energy
development but the technique requires huge volumes of water to
rattle oil and gas from deep underground.
The method is controversial as landowners and communities
raise concerns about the safety of drinking water in energy
patches and GE is trying to develop drill techniques that use
gas rather than water, executives said.
Energy is the fastest growth area for GE as the global
manufacturer works to become a dominant supplier of equipment
and services to oil, natural gas and alternative power
companies.
While GE doesn't forecast what it plans to spend on its main
capital budget in future years, the new commitment gives
investors a clue as to what the company's priorities will be
into the next decade.
The "ecoimagination" project, which was formed in 2005 to
broadly focus on sustainability and other environmental issues
and has cost nearly $15 billion, had been set to expire next
year. Executives are extending it to 2020 with the additional
$10 billion.
While the overall goals of the project will remain, a larger
percentage of the funds will go to energy-related projects, an
acknowledgment of where Immelt and other executives see the
future of the company Thomas Edison founded in 1892.
"We have a very broad, long-standing commitment to energy,"
said Mark Little, GE's chief technology officer and head of
global research.
NEXT GENERATION FRACKING?
As part of the new focus, GE will study with Norway's
Statoil how to use carbon dioxide (CO2) in hydraulic
fracturing - a process that mixes more than 2 million gallons of
water per well with chemicals and sand to extract oil and
natural gas.
The energy industry's copious use of water has put it into
conflict with some residents in Texas, New Mexico and other arid
states, and many companies have been trying to find ways to curb
fracking's use of water, looking at using CO2 and even propane.
While CO2 fracking is not economical today, the companies
hope to find a way to collect CO2 at the wellhead, recycle it,
use it to frack again, then collect the CO2 and repeat the
process, Little said.
"Ideally, we'd have a virtuous cycle going on," he said.
A key challenge will be to help the CO2 carry proppant, a
type of sand that holds open the cracks in rock so oil and
natural gas can escape, much like water does in current methods.
GE also wants to boost the efficiency of its natural
gas-powered turbines to 65 percent from today's 62 percent. The
company believes its existing research into jet engine
efficiency could help significantly reach this goal, Little
said.
COMPRESSED NATURAL GAS IN A BOX
The company plans to study how to make wind turbine blades
cheaper and more efficient through the use of different
composite materials, as well as expand its "CNG In A Box"
product, which lets natural gas producers compress the fuel
directly at the well to be used locally in engines.
The "ecoimagination" project is part of GE's larger research
and development budget, worth roughly $5 billion to $6 billion
per year.
A movement into energy is not new for GE, which last year
bought Lufkin, aiming to sell the company's oilfield pumps in
international shale fields and collect data to help oil
producers become more efficient.
GE has also become of the world's largest wind turbine
manufacturers since it bought Enron's wind business in
bankruptcy.