Feb 26 General Electric Co said the U.S.
Department of Justice in January issued subpoenas to WMC
Mortgage Corp and GE Capital seeking documents as part of an
industry-wide investigation of subprime mortgages.
The conglomerate said it learned in December that the
department was probing purchase or sale of residential mortgage
loans between Jan. 1, 2005 and Dec. 31, 2007.
"We will cooperate with the Justice Department's
investigation, which is at an early stage," GE said in a filing
on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OBr12o)
WMC, which is a now defunct subprime lending unit, was sold
in 2007, while GE Capital houses the company's finance business.
GE also said the civil division of justice department was
investigating potential violations of the Financial Institutions
Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA) by WMC
and its affiliates.
