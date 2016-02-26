(Adds background)
Feb 26 General Electric Co said the U.S.
Department of Justice in January issued subpoenas to WMC
Mortgage Corp and GE Capital seeking documents as part of an
industry-wide investigation of subprime mortgages.
The conglomerate said it learned in December that the
department was probing purchase or sale of residential mortgage
loans between Jan. 1, 2005 and Dec. 31, 2007.
"We will cooperate with the Justice Department's
investigation, which is at an early stage," GE said in a filing
on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OBr12o)
GE said the department's civil division was investigating
potential violations of the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA) by WMC and its
affiliates.
WMC, now a defunct subprime lending unit, was sold by GE in
2007.
The company is also winding down GE Capital, which at one
point accounted for almost half of GE's profit. The unit's
rising funding costs during the 2008 financial crisis nearly
sank the entire company.
In 2013, GE settled a lawsuit with the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, which had accused the company of misleading
Freddie Mac over the sale of two residential mortgage-based
securities in 2005. (reut.rs/1QmarFG)
There have been a myriad of lawsuits and probes emanating
from the 2008 financial crisis by investors, insurers and
regulators against banks that packaged home loans into
securities.
The lawsuits generally have accused the banks of
misrepresenting the quality of the loans.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)