SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 17 General Electric Co
has hired Morgan Stanley to review its 33 percent stake in
Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, which could potentially lead to
a sale by the U.S. conglomerate of its near $2.2 billion
holding, sources familiar with the matter said.
GE's stake sale has been a constant source of media
speculation since the U.S. conglomerate started to shrink its
businesses. This is the first time the company has formally
given a mandate for a review, underscoring the seriousness with
which it wants to explore its options.
GE acquired the Bank of Ayudhya stake in 2007,
investing 22.3 billion baht, or $626 million, based on the then
exchange rate, in Thailand's No.5 lender.
It was unclear when GE would launch a formal auction, if at
all, sources said, declining to be identified as the discussions
were confidential.
Morgan Stanley was unavailable for comment. GE did
not reply to an e-mail seeking response.