BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
ISTANBUL, Sept 26 General Electric is investing $515 million in Turkish energy, locomotive production and other projects, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The ongoing investment is part of a $900 million investment plan for Turkish projects GE announced last year.
In a statement ahead of a signing ceremony with Turkish officials in Istanbul and CEO Jeff Immelt, the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company said the investments include providing turbines and generators for a 840 megawatt power station in central Turkey that GE owns with its Turkish partner Gama Enerji.
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.