May 6 General Electric Co said on Monday
the renewal of the U.S. production tax credit has helped it sell
wind turbines with 1 gigawatt of generating power since January.
The credit, a key lifeline for the nascent wind power
industry, was caught up in fiscal cliff negotiations in the U.S.
Congress at the end of last year, and for a time it was unclear
whether it would be renewed. Congress renewed it shortly after
the new year began.
The tax break provides an income tax credit of 2.2 cents per
kilowatt hour for electricity produced by utility-scale wind
turbines, helping it compete with power generated from cheap
fossil fuels like coal and natural gas.
One gigawatt of power is enough energy to power 139,000
homes.
The uncertainty of the credit's renewal had weighed heavily
on GE's sales, and some customers had curtailed wind projects
late last year and in early January.
Weak power demand is also harming wind turbine sales.
GE's competitors in the wind turbine sector include Vestas
Wind Systems A/S, Siemens AG and Gamesa Wind
Corp.