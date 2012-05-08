* XD shares jump 10 pct on the news
* GE will use XD technology to build primary transformers
* Deal being negotiated over the past two years - source
By Lynn Adler and Denny Thomas
May 7 General Electric Co is buying a 15
percent stake in Shanghai-listed China XD Electric Group
for about $535 million, giving the largest U.S.
conglomerate a foothold in China's vast electrical
infrastructure market and access to XD's technology.
The two companies have also agreed to form a joint venture
to distribute GE's electrical grid solutions to XD's local
customers. XD will control 59 percent of the joint venture, with
GE owning the rest, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
Strapped for growth in their home market, U.S. and European
companies have been long trying to access China's vast and
rapidly growing economy.
Often, Chinese regulations limit buyers from buying control
of Chinese companies and multinational companies have structured
joint venture deals or settle for small minority stakes.
This deal signifies a shift in China's industrial sector, as
it evolves from a low-cost manufacturer to having technology of
its own that can be exported. Under the deal, GE will use XD's
technology to build the old legacy transformers which will then
be sold using GE's global sales network.
The joint venture gives GE access to "primary" equipment
such as large transformers and breakers that modify and switch
power within the grid, Bob Gilligan, president and chief
executive officer of GE's digital energy business, said in an
interview.
China has developed technology used on a large scale for a
competitive portfolio of products, Gilligan added.
The deal has been in the works for almost two years, the
source said, adding: "This would be the blue-print for similar
transactions going forward. The source was not authorised to
speak to the media.
XD Electric, which is 58 percent controlled by Xian
government, is one of China's largest primary equipment
providers and offers a broad range of products and exports
products to over 40 countries.
The global transmission and distribution (T&D) industry is
estimated to be worth $100 billion and China is one of the
fastest growing markets. China represents about a quarter of the
T&D industry's projected expansion and the country is expected
to invest about $600 billion in electrical infrastructure over
the next decade, a statement from GE said.
SHARES JUMP
Shares in XD, with a market value of about $2.7 billion,
jumped 10 percent on the news. The shares resumed trading on
Tuesday after being suspended since April 20.
GE, which is expanding in China as the growing middle class
requires more electricity, said the companies will deliver
electric transmission and distribution and grid automation
solutions to customers globally.
"GE is continuing to look for alternative ways to grow and
expand its business," said Gilligan. "This investment helps us
better serve energy-intensive industries like utilities, like
mining, like steel."
GE, will also appoint a representative to XD's board of
directors. GE shares fell 0.1 percent at $19.32 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday, near the top of the past year's range
between $14.03 and $20.42.
Other global companies have been forming joint ventures to
tap into China's industrial growth.
Last year, French engineering group Alstom struck
a deal with Shanghai Electric Group to form a 50:50
joint venture combining both companies' power plant boiler
divisions that is forecast to have sales of about 2.5 billion
euros ($3.63 billion).
Large, in-bound majority-stake deals have been rare in
China, with only 14 deals valued at $1 billion and above since
2001, compared with 26 minority stake deals, Robert W. Baird &
Co, a mid-market investment bank, said in a recent report.
Citigroup was the sole financial advisor to GE, while
CICC advised XD Electric.