FRANKFURT, Oct 28 German foodstuff industry
machinery maker GEA said its core earnings rose 12
percent in the third quarter, in line with expectations, thanks
to its farm and refrigeration technologies.
GEA, which is going through a major restructuring, cutting
out layers of management and administration to save money,
reiterated its full-year forecast for moderate revenue and
earnings growth on Tuesday.
Increased demand for dairy products, especially in Asia,
helped drive all GEA's divisions to record sales levels in the
third quarter.
GEA makes products for milk production and livestock farming
as well as dairy processing equipment, along with other
machinery used to process food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals,
and refrigeration systems.
In the third quarter, GEA received major orders relating to
dairy projects in Poland, China and New Zealand, including one
for a dairy powder plant with a capacity of 30 tonnes per hour,
matching the world's largest, also built by GEA.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to 149 million euros ($189
million), in line with the average estimate in a Reuters survey
of analysts.
Net profit fell 10 percent to 75 million euros.
Quarterly order intake was flat at 1.17 billion euros and
sales rose 5 percent to 1.15 billion euros, in line with
preliminary results GEA had reported.
GEA shares were indicated up 1.3 percent ahead of the 0800
GMT Frankfurt market open.
