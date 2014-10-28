* Adjusted EBITDA up 12 pct to 149 mln eur

* Receives order for world's largest dairy powder plant

* Shares indicated up 1.3 pct (Adds details on dairy demand, earnings, share indication)

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 German foodstuff industry machinery maker GEA said its core earnings rose 12 percent in the third quarter, in line with expectations, thanks to its farm and refrigeration technologies.

GEA, which is going through a major restructuring, cutting out layers of management and administration to save money, reiterated its full-year forecast for moderate revenue and earnings growth on Tuesday.

Increased demand for dairy products, especially in Asia, helped drive all GEA's divisions to record sales levels in the third quarter.

GEA makes products for milk production and livestock farming as well as dairy processing equipment, along with other machinery used to process food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, and refrigeration systems.

In the third quarter, GEA received major orders relating to dairy projects in Poland, China and New Zealand, including one for a dairy powder plant with a capacity of 30 tonnes per hour, matching the world's largest, also built by GEA.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to 149 million euros ($189 million), in line with the average estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Net profit fell 10 percent to 75 million euros.

Quarterly order intake was flat at 1.17 billion euros and sales rose 5 percent to 1.15 billion euros, in line with preliminary results GEA had reported.

GEA shares were indicated up 1.3 percent ahead of the 0800 GMT Frankfurt market open.

($1 = 0.7865 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)