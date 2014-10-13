* Q3 orders flat at 1.16 bln eur, sales up 5 pct to 1.15 bln
* Dividend payout to rise to 40-50 pct from one-third
* Shares rise 6.5 percent
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German food-processing
industry supplier GEA said it planned to raise its
dividend payout to 40-50 percent of earnings from one-third,
starting this year.
The group also said it would also use proceeds from the sale
of its Heat Exchangers unit to buyout group Triton to make
acquisitions in food-processing technology and reduce debt in
the near future. The sale was agreed in April and put the unit's
enterprise value at about 1.3 billion euros ($1.65 billion).
"From now on, our shareholders will receive a much higher
share of GEA's profits than ever before," Chief Executive Juerg
Oleas said in a statement on Monday.
Shares in GEA were up 6.5 percent to 33.90 euros by 1118
GMT.
GEA also said its third-quarter order intake was flat at
1.16 billion euros and sales were up 5 percent to 1.15 billion,
year-on-year, according to preliminary figures.
It said it planned to achieve 4-6 percent average annual
organic sales growth until 2020, and an operating margin of
13-16 percent from 2017, when annual savings of 100 million
euros under a restructuring plan are expected to take effect.
(1 US dollar = 0.7881 euro)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and
Pravin Char)