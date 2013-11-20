* GEA sends out information sheets to potential bidders - sources

* Bain, Onex, CVC, Permira, EQT and Advent targeted - sources

* GEA heat exchanger unit may fetch 1.1-1.2 bln euros - sources

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA has launched the sale of its Heat Exchangers division, hoping to fetch a price of roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), three people familiar with the situation said.

GEA, which is being advised by Deutsche Bank, has sent first information sheets - so-called teasers - to private equity investors such as Bain Capital, Onex, CVC, Blackstone, Permira, EQT and Advent, the sources said.

The Heat Exchangers division, GEA's second largest business by revenue, makes equipment for a wide range of applications from air conditioning to cooling towers.

But GEA said in June it has now decided the business is non-core and has limited synergies with its five other divisions - Food Solutions, Farm Technologies, Mechanical Equipment, Process Engineering and Refrigeration Technologies.

Last year GEA reported a 5.6 percent rise in group sales to 5.72 billion euros, with sales for Heat Exchangers down 0.5 percent at 1.609 billion euros. Sales in its biggest division, Process Engineering, were up 8.8 percent at 1.72 billion euros.

The potential buyers will likely receive full information packages in early December and will then be asked to hand in tentative bids either shortly before Christmas or in January, the sources said.

Bidders are likely to value the unit at seven to eight times expected operating earnings of 156 million euros and may bid about 1.1-1.2 billion euros, two of the sources said.

GEA Heat Exchangers' sub-units have varying degrees of attraction for potential bidders, they said.

While the plate heat exchangers business is seen as appealing, interest is lower for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) business, and even less for the cooling towers business.

Shares in Swedish rival Alfa Laval, which competes with GEA's unit in the area of plate heat exchangers, trade on an enterprise value multiple of 11.1 times forward EBITDA while shares in U.S.-based SPX, which recently failed to sell off its own cooling tower unit, trades on a multiple of 10.2, according to Thomson Reuters data. Shares in GEA Group itself trade on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.6.

GEA Heat Exchangers posted a 4.5 percent rise in EBITDA last year to 167.5 million euros, while the Group's EBITDA dipped 2 percent to 610 million euros.

In the first nine months of 2013 the unit's EBITDA was down by 5 percent and according to GEA analysts expect the unit's EBITDA for the full year to fall by over 6 percent to around 156 million euros.

GEA and the potential buyers declined to comment.