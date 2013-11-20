FRANKFURT Nov 20 German industrial group GEA has launched the sale of its heat exchanger unit, hoping to fetch a price of roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), three people familiar with the situation said.

GEA, which is being advised by Deutsche Bank, has sent first information sheets - so-called teasers - to a number of private equity groups ,the sources said.

GEA's heat exchanger business, its second largest by revenue, offers products ranging from air conditioning systems to cooling towers but has limited synergies with its other operations. GEA said in June it aims to focus on its highly stable business with the food industry.

The potential bidders will likely receive full information packages in early December and be asked for bids several weeks after that, the sources said.

GEA was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Anneli Palmen; Editing by Victoria Bryan)