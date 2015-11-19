(Adds judge pushing settlement, impetus for deal, Samsung pricing)

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON Nov 19 AB Electrolux's CEO argued on Thursday that his company should be allowed to buy General Electric's appliance business despite documents describing a consolidated U.S. market, saying the GE deal would not push up prices for consumers.

The Department of Justice asked a federal court in July to stop Sweden's Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan appliances, from buying GE's appliance business for $3.3 billion and has said the deal would push prices up by five percent.

The department has asked Judge Emmet Sullivan for an injunction to stop the deal. But Sullivan once again urged the sides to settle, noting that the Justice Department had been "extremely optimistic" of an agreement early in the process.

Ethan Glass, who argued for the government, noted that thousands of mergers go forward without interference from the government or settle but a very few do not. "This is the one this year," he said.

Under questioning from the Justice Department's Steven Kramer, Electrolux Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin acknowledged that the company's annual reports and other documents had repeatedly described the U.S. market for appliances as relatively consolidated compared to the more fragmented European market.

Pushed by Kramer to acknowledge that fewer players in a market would lead to less price competition, McLoughlin said: "Oh, my word, I haven't said that at all."

He also acknowledged price increases in the United States but argued some, particularly a 2005 increase, was prompted by increases in major inputs like steel, nickel and petrochemicals.

"I was there. I was running the business," said McLoughlin, a former head of Electrolux's Major Appliances North America.

The point of buying GE's appliance business was partially to negotiate more effectively with big input suppliers like steelmakers, said McLoughlin.

"Our assumption is that we would not have increase pricing power (if the GE deal goes forward)," he said because of competition from LG, Samsung, Haier and others who began entering the market several years ago.

McLoughlin described LG and Samsung as companies that made premium appliances but sold them for moderate prices. Samsung sold ranges for $399 and $499 retail, he said. No range on the Samsung or Home Depot website was priced under $599 on Thursday.

The Justice Department is focusing on lower end kitchen appliances, the type that home builders put in new houses and apartments or consumers buy at big box stores. Electrolux, GE and Whirlpool make 90 percent of the stoves and ovens sold to big builders and property managers, it said.

The case is United States v AB Electrolux and General Electric Co, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 15-1039. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)