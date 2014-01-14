ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit said sales grew 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter, meeting forecasts, with growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa helping to offset a drop in sales in America and the Far East.

Sales rose to 525.3 million Swiss francs ($582 million) between October and December, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

A subdued public sector market in America, a key area for Geberit in the region, and weakness in China hurt sales, Geberit said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group, which makes toilet flushing systems, is due to release full results for 2013 on March 11. It said it was expecting an improvement in its operating cashflow margin to between 25 and 26 percent thanks to lower material costs.

