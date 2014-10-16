LONDON Oct 16 Swiss sanitary systems firm Geberit said it is lining up $1.78 billion-equivalent of loans to back its acquisition of Finland-based bathroom ceramics company Sanitec.

The financing includes a 900 million Swiss franc ($950.47 million) bridge loan to a bond issue and a 400 million euro($509.32 million) bridge loan which will be refinanced by a term loan.

The bridge loans have been fully underwritten by JP Morgan, a banking source said.

In addition, Geberit's existing revolving credit facility will be refinanced through a new five-year 300 million franc revolving credit.

The financing is expected to launch at the end of this week.

Geberit has offered 97 Swedish crowns ($13.41) per Sanitec share, giving an equity value of 1.29 billion francs and a 1.52 billion franc enterprise value. Foreign exchange risk is covered by a hedge agreement.

Sanitec last tapped the loan market in May, when it agreed a 275 million euro term loan and revolving credit from Danske Bank, DNB Bank and Nordea.

That financing was used to redeem 250 million euro of senior secured Floating Rate Notes and terminate a 50 million euro super senior revolving credit facility.

Private equity firm EQT bought Sanitec in 2005, backed with 1.015 billion euros of leveraged loans which were arranged by Royal Bank of Scotland, HVB and Mizuho.

EQT and Sanitec's lenders negotiated a refinancing of the company's loans in 2009. EQT injected 115 million euros of new equity and lenders cut Sanitec's debt in return for a stake in the company.

Geberit is rated A by Standard & Poor's. (1 US dollar = 0.9469 Swiss franc) (1 US dollar = 0.7854 euro) (1 US dollar = 7.2329 Swedish crown)