* Q3 net profit 127.5 mln Sfr vs 113 mln forecast in poll
* Sales rise 9 pct to 593 mln Sfr, beating estimates
* Shares jump to all-time high
ZURICH, Oct 31 Shares in Geberit
surged to an all-time high on Thursday after the sanitary
equipment maker reported stronger than expected third quarter
results and some of its biggest European markets showed signs of
recovery.
The Swiss company said net profit shot up 27.5 percent to
127.5 million Swiss francs ($142 million), on the back of a 9
percent increase in sales to 593 million francs. This beat the
average forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Shares in Geberit were trading up 4.3 percent at 263.6 by
0846 GMT, outperforming a flat Swiss blue-chip sector index
. Earlier, the stock hit an all-time high of 265.8 Swiss
francs.
The Swiss maker of toilet flushing and piping systems, which
competes with Germany's Grohe, makes the majority of
its sales in Europe, where some markets showed signs of a
recovery in the third quarter.
In Geberit's most important market, Germany, sales were up
6.8 percent in the first nine months. Britain, the Nordics and
Switzerland also performed well, helping to offset declines in
Italy, Iberia, Benelux and Austria, where government austerity
measures have hit construction projects.
Analysts at Vontobel were impressed by Geberit's strong
profitability with an earnings before interest tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 28.7 percent, helped by
lower personnel and other operating expenses.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Oliver Girakhou said the
like-for-like growth in Germany, France, Britain and the Nordics
was "stunning." But he also said the outlook for the
construction industry would remain challenging in the fourth
quarter.
Geberit confirmed its outlook for currency-adjusted sales
growth of around 3 percent, and said it expects an EBITDA margin
of around 25 percent.
The stock trades at 21.3 times forward earnings, at a
premium to construction sector peers.
($1 = 0.8965 Swiss francs)
