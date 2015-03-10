BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 10 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit said it will increase its dividend as improved prices, cost management and sales in the past year helped it post forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit.
The maker of toilet flushing systems said net profit in the fourth quarter rose to 84.9 million Swiss francs ($85.8 million), compared with the average forecast for 71.8 million francs in a Reuters poll.
For the full year, Geberit said earnings before interest and tax rose by 13 percent to 576.9 million francs, and the EBIT margin reached a new record of 24 percent, up from 22.3 percent in the year-earlier period.
Geberit proposed a dividend of 8.30 francs per share, an increase of 10.7 percent over the previous year. ($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Edward Taylor; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago