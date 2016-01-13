(Corrects 2014 EBITDA margin to 31.5 percent following
clarification from company, paragraph 6)
ZURICH Jan 13 Swiss sanitary equipment maker
Geberit AG expects 2015 operating margins below those
of a year ago, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as the
company's profitability took a hit from an acquisition and
negative currency effects.
The company reported full-year sales increased by 24.2
percent to nearly 2.6 billion Swiss francs ($2.59 billion), in
line with analyst expectations of 2.59 billion francs, as the
company consolidated revenue from Sanitec, a Nordic ceramics
maker it bought in 2014.
Adjusted for acquisition and currency effects, however,
sales grew by just 2.7 percent, Geberit said, adding it had
negative exchange rate effects of 201 million francs from the
Swiss National Bank's decision to remove the euro-franc exchange
rate cap a year ago.
For the full year, the adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization margin is expected to be
around 26.5 percent, it said, adding volumes, product mix and
lower raw material prices will have positive effect on margins.
However, "the margin dilution due to the integration of
Sanitec and the effects of the currency rebate in Switzerland
will have a negative impact in particular," Geberit said in a
statement.
EBITDA margin for full year 2014 stood at 31.5 percent.
Geberit spent about $1.4 billion in 2014 on Sanitec as the
Swiss company sought to expand its range of bathroom products
including toilets and bidets.
Costs related to the acquisition, the strong Swiss franc,
and what the Jona-based company called a "challenging
environment in the construction industry" dragged earnings down.
It plans to release full financial statements for 2015 in
March.
($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs)
