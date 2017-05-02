(Adds details of results, background)
ZURICH May 2 Shower toilet and plumbing
supplies maker Geberit reported on Tuesday a 2.1
percent year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, helped by
what it said was a largely positive environment in the
construction industry.
Geberit, which makes products for wash basins, showers and
urinals, is seen as a bellwether for the broader construction
industry. It gets around a third of its sales from new building
projects and two thirds from renovation work.
The Swiss company posted net profit of 153.4 million Swiss
francs ($154.06 million) for the first three months of 2017,
meeting analyst estimates of 153 million francs in a Reuters
poll. It reported a figure of 150.3 million francs a year
earlier.
Sales rose 2.6 percent to 737.1 million francs from 718.6
million francs a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a figure of
747 million francs.
It said sales in all of its regions had grown during the
three months to March 31. Europe - its largest region -
increased sales by 6.2 percent when adjusted for currency
fluctuations and sales of fringe businesses.
The company said the construction industry "should develop
favourably" in 2017, although with countries seeing differing
performances.
"In Europe, the recovery that began in the previous year
should continue," Geberit said. "Overall, a favourable market
environment is expected for Germany, the Nordic Countries,
Switzerland, Austria, France, the Benelux Countries and the
countries of Eastern Europe."
The German construction industry association has previously
reported a solid start to the year, with sales up 6.8 percent in
the first two months of 2017 despite unfavourable weather.
Geberit said it expected the situation in Italy to
stabilise, but uncertainty surrounding Britain's vote to quit
the European Union would weigh on construction there.
In North America, it expects stagnation in public sector
construction and moderate residential construction, while the
construction industry in the Gulf would continue to see low
activity due to the depressed oil price.
Geberit said its results were hit by the strong Swiss franc,
which along with slightly higher raw materials cost will affect
sales and earnings in the rest of the year. Geberit is a big
buyer of copper, polystyrene and plastics it uses in its piping
systems.
($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)