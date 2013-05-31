BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group issues $400 mln Islamic sukuk
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage:
May 31 American Realty Capital Properties said it would buy an $807 million portfolio of 471 net lease properties from GE Capital as it looks to further diversify its rental revenue.
The company said the acquisition would help it to reduce 2013 proforma rental revenue generated by its largest 10 tenants to 36 percent from 60 percent.
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017