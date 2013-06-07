June 7 General Electric Co Chief
Financial Officer Keith Sherin is poised to head the company's
finance unit, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Sherin will take over from GE Capital CEO Michael Neal, who
has been at the helm for eight years, as early as this summer,
the paper said.
GE spokesman Seth Martin told Reuters that the company
doesn't speculate on future scenarios, adding "Mike Neal is an
excellent leader of GE Capital".
The Journal reported last month that the diversified company
was looking for successors to Neal, citing sources.
The conglomerate has been focusing on shrinking its
financial business since the 2007-2008 global economic crisis.
It has offloaded several assets held by GE Capital to reduce its
dependence on the unit.