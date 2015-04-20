BRIEF-Fonciere Inea Q1 consolidated revenue up at 8.3 million euros
* Q1 consolidated revenue 8.3 million euros ($9.03 million)versus 7.4 million euros year ago
April 20 General Electric Co is in early-stage talks with Wells Fargo about selling the bank its entire $74 billion U.S. commercial lending and leasing portfolio, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The source asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential. GE and Wells Fargo declined to comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported better than expected first-quarter profits and capital position, boosting the lender's share price in Hong Kong as the bank seeks to move from restructuring to growth.