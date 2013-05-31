BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
May 31 Element Financial Corp said it would buy the Canadian fleet portfolio of General Electric Co's financial arm for C$570 million to provide financing and management services in Canada and the United States.
GE Capital's Canadian fleet operations will be combined with Element's existing fleet management business, the companies said.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.