BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
April 25 General Electric Capital Corp and LJ VP Holdings LLC on Wednesday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GECC/LJ VP HOLDINGS AMT $700 MLN COUPON 3.8 PCT MATURITY 06/18/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.88 FIRST PAY 06/18/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.82 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/30/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 37.5 BPS
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding