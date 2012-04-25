April 25 General Electric Capital Corp and LJ VP Holdings LLC on Wednesday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GECC/LJ VP HOLDINGS AMT $700 MLN COUPON 3.8 PCT MATURITY 06/18/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.88 FIRST PAY 06/18/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.82 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/30/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 37.5 BPS