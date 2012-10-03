Oct 3 General Electric Capital Corp on
Tuesday sold $825 million of global senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: GECC
AMT $825 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2052
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013
MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012
S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A