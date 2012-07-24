BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says about $1,217 million in combined aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered
* Goldman Sachs announces final results of its tender offer for subordinated notes
PARIS, July 24 French real estate company Gecina said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell a portfolio of 28 logistics assets to private equity firm Blackstone for almost 203 million euros ($245.97 million), unloading almost all of its logistics portfolio.
Gecina said the purchase price represented a 13.9 percent discount compared with the assets' valuation at the end of 2011.
Gecina said the deal, which leaves it with two "non-significant" assets, represented a "decisive step" in realigning its portfolio.
* Goldman Sachs announces final results of its tender offer for subordinated notes
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department has barred any legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases, in a change that could impact banks and other corporations.