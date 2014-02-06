PARIS Feb 6 French property group Gecina
said on Thursday that its stakeholders Blackstone and
Ivanhoe Cambridge had requested they be allowed to appoint board
members to reflect their 22.98 percent interest in the firm.
Gecina said it had been informed that a statement of intent
was filed with France's securities regulator by Eliseo Finance,
a vehicle controlled by the U.S. investment firm Blackstone and
the Canadian property manager Ivanhoe Cambridge.
The request was for the appointment of "a number of
directors in proportion to this interest," Gecina said.
"Gecina's Board of Directors will consider the next steps to
be taken further to this request," the company wrote in a
statement.
Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge acquired their stake last
month following a ruling by a Luxembourg court which awarded
them an equity stake in exchange for debt.
