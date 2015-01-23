Jan 23 Gecina SA :

* Gecina sells the BMW building in Madrid for 41 million euros ($46.2 million)

* Has finalized sale of an office building in Madrid (Avenida de Vurgos) to a SOCIMI managed by IBA Capital Partners

* Was advised by resource capital partners, Jones Lang Lasalle, CBRE and law firm Almagro