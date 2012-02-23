* Net recurring income falls 5.2 pct in 2011

PARIS, Feb 23 French real estate investment trust Gecina forecast a drop in net recurring income this year in a similar trend to 2011 when profit fell due to rising borrowing costs.

France's biggest renter of offices saw net recurring income fall 5.2 percent to 308 million euros ($408 million) in 2011, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Its pretax recurring income also fell 5.2 percent, less than the 7 percent drop forecast by the company.

Gecina, which last year launched a divestment programme to shed 1 billion euros of non-strategic assets to reduce its debt, said it had brought down its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which tracks debt, to 40.4 percent, after it sold assets worth 444 million in January.

Gecina has given itself until the third quarter of this year to achieve its target of 40 percent.

"The debt maturities are well covered in a context of credit becoming rarer," Chief Executive Bernard Michel told a press conference. "Although I think it will not be a problem, I believe it is wiser today to be less indebted."

Under former Credit Agricole executive Michel, CEO since October, Gecina has focused on cutting debt and improving its finances as the company struggled with rising financing costs.

Bank financing dried up considerably in 2011, Gecina said, while the average cost of debt rose to 4.14 percent in 2011 from 3.62 percent in 2010 and 3.59 percent in 2009.

Net financial expenses surged to 191.6 million euros from 155 million the previous year.

Natixis analyst Serge Demirdjian said Gecina's results were better than expected but that the outlook was disappointing.

"Where I was expecting an increase, they are now counting on a fall which is similar to 2011 on the recurring income," he said. "The surprise for me is the increase to come in financing costs in 2012, once again."

ONGOING DIVESTMENT

Gecina said rental income last year rose 2.5 percent to 632.5 million euros on a current basis, boosted by a 23.8 percent rise in income from healthcare facilities rentals.

On a like-for-like basis, Gecina's rental income grew 1.3 percent.

In 2012, the group said it would continue to sell less profitable assets to further reduce debt or invest in offices, which make up 70 percent of its portfolio.

It is targeting 1 billion euros of sales in total, including the 444 million euros of residential assets for which a preliminary sales agreement was signed in January.

Last year, the group shed 926 million euros from its portfolio compared with investments of 860 million, a divestment trend which will carry on through 2012, Michel said.

"All of this aims to better control our debt ratio and limit the cost of debt," he said.

Half of 2011 sales were offices, and the company also parted with half of its logistics properties, its least strategic sector alongside hotels.

At the same time, Gecina hopes to become a leader in student facilities, a market which is less volatile and as profitable as offices, Michel said.

"We would like to establish ourselves in all of France's main cities: Lyon, Bordeaux, Paris of course," he said, adding Gecina could convert offices into student halls if needed.

Shares in Gecina were down 1.9 percent at 74 euros by 1300 GMT. The stock is up around 12 percent this year. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan and Jon Loades-Carter)