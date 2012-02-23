PARIS Feb 23 French real estate investment trust Gecina forecast a drop in net recurrent income this year in a similar trend to 2011 when profit fell due to rising borrowing costs.

France's biggest renter of offices saw net recurrent income fall 5.2 percent to 308 million euros ($407.82 million) in 2011, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it had reduced its loan-to-value ratio, which tracks debt, to 40.4 percent after January's homes sales, which added to the 1 billion-euro asset-sale programme launched last year aimed at boosting the company's finances.

Gecina said it was proposing to pay a dividend of 4.4 euros per share on 2011 results.

Rental income last year rose 2.5 percent to 632.5 million euros on a current basis, boosted by a 23.8 percent rise in income from healthcare facilities rentals.

On a like-for-like basis, Gecina's rental income grew 1.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)