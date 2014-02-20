PARIS Feb 20 French property group Gecina
has reached a preliminary deal to sell the
Beaugrenelle shopping mall in Paris for 700 million euros ($960
million) to a group of private investors, the company said on
Thursday.
Gecina has been selling off non-core assets after two key
Spanish shareholders filed for bankruptcy in October 2012.
Investment fund Blackstone and Canadian real-estate fund
Ivanhoe Cambridge have since bought some of the company's debt.
Gecina owns and is developing properties worth 10.7 billion
euros, most of which are in Ile-de-France, the region
surrounding Paris.
Gecina said the purchasers had been acting via Apsys, a
commercial property operator.
($1 = 0.7293 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Anthony Barker)