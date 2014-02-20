PARIS Feb 20 French property group Gecina has reached a preliminary deal to sell the Beaugrenelle shopping mall in Paris for 700 million euros ($960 million) to a group of private investors, the company said on Thursday.

Gecina has been selling off non-core assets after two key Spanish shareholders filed for bankruptcy in October 2012. Investment fund Blackstone and Canadian real-estate fund Ivanhoe Cambridge have since bought some of the company's debt.

Gecina owns and is developing properties worth 10.7 billion euros, most of which are in Ile-de-France, the region surrounding Paris.

Gecina said the purchasers had been acting via Apsys, a commercial property operator.

($1 = 0.7293 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Anthony Barker)