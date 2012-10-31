Nov 1 China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
is expected to announce later on Thursday that it has
achieved its annual vehicle export objective early, selling
81,000 cars outside China in the first 10 months, according to a
press release viewed by Reuters.
Geely, which had targeted full-year export sales of 80,000
cars, now says it may sell as many as 100,000 cars outside China
this year.
Geely, which owns Sweden's Volvo Car Corp, sold about 38,000
vehicles overseas last year.
Earlier this year, Geely and Volvo Chairman Li Shufu told
Reuters, "My vision is to sell outside China the same number of
cars we sell within China."
Geely at the time projected full-year domestic sales in
China of nearly 400,000 cars.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)